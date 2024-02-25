Yami Gautam's Article 370 received a positive audience response at the box office after an impressive debut on Day 1. The film garnered Rs 9.08 Crore on Saturday, bringing its earnings to Rs 15.20 crore. Its strong performance on Day 2 suggests a promising trajectory, indicating a successful run ahead. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's Political Drama Receives Excellent Response From Audience, Mints Rs 6.12 Crore In India.

Article 370 BO Collection Day 2:

After scoring an IMPRESSIVE NUMBER on Day 1 [#CinemaLoversDay], #Article370 puts up a SOLID SHOW on Day 2 [Sat], which clearly indicates that the film is all set for a successful innings… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr. Total: ₹ 15.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Article370 is sure… pic.twitter.com/8UM0SseiqI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2024

