Yami Gautam's political thriller Article 370 has hit the theatres today, and people are already buzzing with their thoughts on it. The film dives into Indian history and has managed to captivate audiences with its storyline and direction. Netizens have taken to social media to praise the film's plot and direction. Yami Gautam's performance has also garnered positive reviews, with many calling it a must-watch film. The movie also features Priyamani and Arun Govil in significant roles. Check out what netizens are saying about Article 370 on social media! Article 370 Was Biggest Hurdle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Development, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Article 370 Twitter Review

Great Script, Direction And Plot!

Houston screening #Article370 : Youth reaction . Fantastic acting by ⁦@yamigautam⁩ . A great script, great direction and great plots. A must watch . Please do not miss it. Watch in theaters . Thanks ⁦@kp_global⁩ for hosting this special event . pic.twitter.com/aXui68xSh0 — Surinder Kaul (@surinderkauldr) February 23, 2024

Must-Watch For Every Indian!

A powerful and energetic audience during pre release screening of #Article370 movie in Houston organized by ⁦⁦@kp_global⁩ . It is a must watch for every Indian . It is a gripping movie with super action by ⁦@yamigautam⁩ that will keep you wanting for more and more. pic.twitter.com/FzmCUGCIpR — Surinder Kaul (@surinderkauldr) February 23, 2024

Ekdam Kadak!

#Article370 interval- We have seen quite a few movies based on true events which retell a historic event of our country. While most of them are not good, filmmaking POV se, they feel like using your emotions BUT NOT THIS. Ekdum kadak, Raw & real. Yami Gautam ❤️‍🔥Kamaal music 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NsTCgdfQRZ — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) February 23, 2024

Yami Gautam’s Awesome Dialogue Delivery!

First Standout Performance of 2024!

There are 2-3 scenes in #Article370 that show #YamiGautam is improving as an actor with each project. We have the first standout performance of 2024 by a female actor and one of the confirmed nominees of the best actress award in next year's award shows already 👍 pic.twitter.com/JdttCEzOEe — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 23, 2024

Article 370 Trailer

