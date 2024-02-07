The trailer for Yami Gautam's upcoming political drama Article 370 will soon drop. On February 7, the makers of the film took to their social media to announce the trailer release date of the film. Jio Studios and Yami Gautam took to their Instagram to share a new poster for the film and also announced the trailer release date. Sharing the post, Yami wrote, "Ek aetihasik kadam jisne desh badal diya! #Article370 Trailer out tomorrow!" The trailer for Article 370 will be out on February 8. The film, directed by Suhas Jambhale released in the theatres on February 23, 2024. Article 370 Song ‘Dua’: Makers Of Yami Gautam Starrer Honours Unsung Heroes Serving the Nation in First Song From Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Trailer for Article 370 To Be Out on February 8:

