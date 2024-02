Yami Gautam and Priya Mani are poised to ignite the silver screen with their roles in the upcoming political drama Article 370. After teasing fans with its intriguing posters and teasers, the makers have finally dropped the trailer, which looks high on action. In the gripping trailer, Yami looks intense as she fights terrorism in Kashmir, while Priya Mani also makes an impactful appearance. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, and Ashwini Koul in pivotal roles. The forthcoming flick is slated to hit theatres on February 23. Article 370: Trailer for Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s High-Octane Political Drama To Be Out on This Date! (See Pic).