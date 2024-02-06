Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, is a football fan, and we already know it. The little one was earlier spotted attending a kid's party in the city wearing Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. And now, King Khan's elder son Aryan was spotted accompanying AbRam while playing football. In a recent video surfacing on the internet, Aryan Khan and Abram were seen playing football with a few other friends in Mannat's garden area. The rare video featuring both sons of Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a fun game of football is being widely circulated online. Aryan Khan Seen Chatting With Orry at Workshop Party of D’yavol X in London (Watch Video).

Watch Aryan and AbRam Play Football in Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

