Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was was arrested in alleged drugs on a cruise ship case, was released from jail on Saturday (October 30). The star kid returned home after days spending more than 20 days in prison. Now, amid all this, we noticed that Aryan has changed his Instagram display picture to white. We wonder, why so?

Aryan Khan Changes Instagram Display Picture:

Aryan Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)