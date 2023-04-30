Aryan Khan's directorial debut will apparently be titled Stardom and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan will apparently not be heading into acting and is focusing more on writing and directing. It was also reported that he will making his debut with a web series which will focus on the Indian film industry. Stardom will be a 6 episode series. Aryan Khan Comes Off as a Total Charmer As He Parties With Roshni Walia, Orry and Others.

View More Details Here:

EXCLUSIVE: #AryanKhan’s directorial debut titled #Stardom; Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, it is a 6-episode series set against the backdrop of Indian film industry. #ShahRukhKhan Read details!https://t.co/lKXTh1aIjx — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)