On Saturday, NCB arrested eight individuals following a raid on an alleged rave party in a cruise on the Mumbai coast Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among the arrested people and now a video of King Khan has resurfaced on the internet. In an old interview, when Simi Garewal asked Shah Rukh Khan that are you going to spoil your son? to which King Khan had a quite blunt answer which is going viral right now.

This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Said Back Then

I dont think this needs any comments pic.twitter.com/OsdsEDj8kk — Suresh Nakhua ( सुरेश नाखुआ )🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) October 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)