In a heartwarming moment, legendary singer Asha Bhosle was treated to the beauty of grace as she watched actress Mumtaz dance with elegance, and joined in a little by showcasing some moves as well. Mumtaz adorned a gorgeous traditional golden and black salwar kameez, complemented by her classic half high-ponytail, while Asha looked stunning in a white saree. The shared moment captured the enduring connection between music and dance that these two iconic figures brought to the entertainment industry. Mumtaz Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts About the ‘Bandhan’ Actor As She Turns 75.

Watch Mumtaz - Asha Bhosle's Get Together:

The most beautiful thing you'll see on the internet today: #AshaBhosle and #Mumtaz dancing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mu2hcmhjb0 — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)