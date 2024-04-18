KL Rahul's 32nd birthday was made even more memorable by his wife, Athiya Shetty, who shared affectionate pictures of them. One showed the couple happily taking a selfie, while another, a hazy monochrome shot, captured their loving gaze. Athiya's sweet caption added to the charm of the moment, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything." As soon as Athiya shared these pictures, Karan Johar reacted and commented, "Happy birthday @klrahul !!! Have the best year". KL Rahul Turns 32! Suniel Shetty Extends Birthday Wishes to His Son-in-Law With a Heartfelt Post, Says ‘Feeling Blessed To Have You’.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram Pics

