Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul celebrate a year of marital joy, sharing heartfelt messages on social media. Injecting some sibling mischief, Athiya's brother Ahan playfully captions a candid wedding moment: 'How time flies! Happy 1-year anniversary.' Athiya, true to her big sister style, responds with sass: 'Happy anniversary to you and Rahul,' adding an eye-roll emoji. It's a delightful banter between siblings, and we can't wait to see KL Rahul's reaction in the comments! Suniel Shetty Shares Loved-Up Photo of His ‘Bachchas’ Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul As He Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Couple on Their First Wedding Anniversary (See Post).

Athiya and Ahan Shetty's Comments On Instagram:

Ahan Shetty's IG Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

