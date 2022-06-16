After the trailer release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji today penned a 'Thank You' Note for everyone. He took to Instagram and shared a message which highlight how he's all reenergised to bring Brahmastra to the audiences. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as the leads, along with Amitabach Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy in key roles. Brahmastra Trailer Reactions: From Anushka Sharma to Riteish Deshmukh, Celebrities Shower Praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Fantasy Film.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)