The first song from the upcoming film Aye Zindagi is out! Titled “Umeedon Ki Kashtiyan”, it is a soulful number crooned by Kailash Kher for the Revathi-starrer. The song gives glimpses of the 26-year-old liver cirrhosis patient Vinay Chawla and his bond with a hospital grief counsellor Revathi. Aye Zindagi Trailer: Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrinmayee Godbole Showcase the Power of Humanity in This Heartwarming Tale (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Umeedon Ki Kashtiyan Below:

