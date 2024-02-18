Wanted actress Ayesha Takia hasn't been in movies since 2012. She married Farhan Azmi in 2009 and moved away from movies. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai Airport and faced criticism for her changed looks. In an Instagram post, she responded, revealing she was rushing to Goa for a family emergency as her sister was hospitalised. She slammed trolls for their opinions and revealed she has no intentions of returning to Bollywood. She wrote, "Literally, get over me yaar." She is living happily and doesn't want the limelight. She asks people to not care about her and slams people for expecting a teen to look the same after 15 years. She suggests they find something better to do with their time. Ayesha Takia Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Netizens React to Dil Maange More Fame Actress’ Rare Appearance, Questioning Changes to Her Face (Watch Video).

Ayesha Takia's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

