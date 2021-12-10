Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be overwhelmed with the positive response his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is getting from critics. And so, the actor got a little bit emotional and shared an appreciation post for them mentioning how their 'values' and 'life lessons' have made him the kind of man he is today. Taking to Instagram, Khurrana shared a throwback picture of him along with his mom-dad and it's pure nostalgia. Along with it, he also penned a heartfelt caption that's worth the read.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)