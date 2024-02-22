Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were the star-studded guests at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s recent wedding. Tahira shared a glimpse of their stylish look from the event on her Instagram, where they were dressed in matching black outfits. Ayushmann sported a see-through black kurta, while Tahira opted for a black turtleneck gown with full sleeves. They shared an adorable moment, gazing into each other's eyes. Tahira captioned the post, “I wouldn’t mind if you steal the show.” Check their photos below! Old Clip of Ayushmann Khurrana Singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' Goes Viral; Here's What Actually Happened!

Tahira Kashyap's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)