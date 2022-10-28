Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a picture that left netizens in awe. He posed shirtless in a doorway seeming as though he had just come out of the shower with his hair a little messy. He captioned the post "May I come in? Oh I’m already in. Time for some action. 🥋 जल्द ही कुछ बताऊँगा, कि अगली दफ़ा कब आऊँगा." The Hindi part translating to I will tell you something soon, when I will be coming next." Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: A Look at His Cool Wardrobe, One Outfit At a Time.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

