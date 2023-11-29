Ayushmann Khurrana showcased his toned physique in photos from his Goa vacation. The recent photo shared by the actor captures the essence of Goa's weather, featuring glimpses of the scenic locale. Ayushmann's shirtless avatar in the pictures has left the internet swooning. His visit wasn't just for leisure; He also attended IFFI 2023. In the images, he proudly displays his well-defined abs, while the subsequent ones depict his participation at the film festival. Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Wife Tahira ‘Beautiful Inside Out’ As He Shares Glimpses From Their Anniversary, Karwa Chauth and Screening of Her Directorial Debut!.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)