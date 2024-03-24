Politician Baba Siddique hosted a grand iftar party in Mumbai today, March 24. Bollywood celebrities and popular TV personalities have already shown up at the venue to mark their grand presence at the bash. Some of the big names that have reached the Iftar party are Salman Khan, birthday boy Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were also seen at the party. The host, Baba Siddique, was seen welcoming his guests warmly to his grand iftar party. Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, also graced the occasion with his presence. Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan even arranged a cake-cutting ceremony for Emraan Hashmi to celebrate his 45th birthday just as he arrived for the iftar party. Dumb Biryani: Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Cheer for Salman Khan’s Nephew Arhaan Khan's Debut Podcast (Watch Promo Video).

Salman Khan Arrives at the Iftar Party

Emraan Hashmi Reaches at the Iftar Party

The Siddique Family at the Iftar Party

Munawar Faruqui Arrives for the Iftar Party

Zaid Darbar-Gauahar Khan Arrive for the Iftar Party

Salim Khan Marks His Presence at the Iftar Party

Hina Khan Arrives at the Iftar Party

Mannara Chopra Arrives at the Iftar Party

