Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi have teamed up for Baby John, directed by Kaless and touted as the 'biggest action entertainer.' After releasing the film's first glimpse, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Varun today. The captivating poster depicts Varun holding a 'bloody' weapon in hand, setting an intense and raw tone for the movie. Having said that, the poster serves us Rishab Shetty's Kantara vibes, thanks to its backdrop. VD18 Is Baby John! Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi's 'Biggest Action Entertainer' to Arrive in Theatres on May 31, 2024 (Watch Teaser Video).

Baby John New Poster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)