A new photo of baby Raha has gone viral across social media platforms. The adorable toddler’s playtime picture is too cute to be missed. She is seen barefoot in a lawn, with her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Ayan Mukerji, cherishing the moment. It is unclear whether this picture was taken in Jamnagar (where they are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations) or at another location. Ranbir Kapoor and Baby Raha Twin in Blue at Jeh’s Birthday Bash! Check Out the Father–Daughter Duo’s Adorable Pics From the Party.

Baby Raha Kapoor Having Some Fun

