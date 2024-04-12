Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's latest release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, hit the big screens on April 11. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has received good responses from the fans, who are flocking in huge numbers to witness the action film. On Friday, April 11, lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff paid a surprise visit to the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra, Mumbai. With immense enthusiasm, they greeted the audience, who erupted into screams of excitement upon their arrival. Videos capturing the moment are now going viral on social media. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Vashu Bhagnani’s Old Video Claiming Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Will Gross Rs 1100 Crore Worldwide Goes Viral After Movie Has Okay Start at Box Office.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)