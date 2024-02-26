Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reached Lucknow for the film's promotions. Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to drop a picture with his 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff as they posed in front of their chartered plane. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F. The upcoming action film is directed by Alli Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Flag Off First-of-Its-Kind Marathon at Atal Setu Bridge, Mumbai (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Reach Lucknow:

