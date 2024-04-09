Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi ahead of the release of their highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amidst the serene surroundings of the mandir, both actors sought blessings for the success of their upcoming venture. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to catch the duo's on-screen chemistry as the release date of the film has been postponed. The release date of the film has been delayed by a day and is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 11 instead of April 10. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff At BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

