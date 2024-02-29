Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are fully immersed in the promotions of their upcoming release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers recently dropped the second song from the movie "Mast Malang Jhoom", which is sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Earlier, Tiger Shroff posted a video of him dancing to "Mast Malang Jhoom" and challenged his'Bade' Akshay Kumar to do the challenge. A couple of hours after Tiger posted the video, Akshay not only accepted the challenge but also brought Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan along for the fun! In the video posted by Akshay on Instagram, he is joined by Shikhar Dhawan as they shake a leg to the catchy beats of "Mast Malang Jhoom". Posting the video, Akshay further challenges Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar to take up the "Mast Malang Jhoom" challenge. Stampede at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Lucknow Promotions: Crowd Lathi-Charged After Chaos Erupts Over Fan Frenzy To Meet Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan Shake a Leg to “Mast Malang Jhoom”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)