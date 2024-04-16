Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres on Eid, April 11. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in lead roles. We all know that both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff enjoy a huge fan following, and there is no denying that when both phenomenal actors unite on screen for an action-packed film, it's guaranteed to send fans into a frenzy. Now, a video of some Ethiopian fans dancing in the theatres while watching the film is going viral on social media. In a video posted by an Akshay Kumar fan page on X (previously Twitter), we can see the crowd dancing their hearts out to the movie's track "Mast Malang Jhoom" inside the theatre. The fans could be seen wearing white t-shirts with Akki written on it. The Ethiopian fans could be seen joyfully matching the hookstep of the popular track. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film is Turning Out to be Colossal Disappointment - Here's Why.

Check Out the Video Here

