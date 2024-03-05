The upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is one of the most talked about movies currently. The high-octane action film also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy releases in the theatres on April 9, 2024. The movie has already created huge hype surrounding its action sequences and on March 5, the director, Ali Abbas Zafar also gave fans a glimpse of it. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director thrilled fans with a video of how dangerous the action stunts can be. Sharing a video of a car action sequence, Abbas wrote, "When driving Car canon over shoot the Mark , Even dead stuntmen have to Run to save life #BMCM , trills of making an ACTION MOVIE " Tiger Shroff Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares BTS Video From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Extends Heartfelt Wishes to ‘Chote’!.

Check Out Ali Abbas Zafar’s Insta Post Here:

