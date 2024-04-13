Despite aggressive promotion by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance remains decent. The action comedy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, opened globally at Rs 36.33 crore but has seen a slow climb. Earning Rs 55.14 crore (gross) in its first two days worldwide, the big-budget film featuring daring stunts by the lead actors will need to pick up steam to meet expectations. BMCM released on Eid holiday and stars Manushi Chhillar as well as Alaya F as female leads. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song 'Rang Ishq Ka': Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar and Tiger Shroff-Alaya F Serve Hot Chemistry in This Love Track (Watch Video).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Update

