Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in theatres on Eid, April 11. The action film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff opened globally with Rs 36.33 crore but later saw a slow climb. According to the update shared by the makers on April 15, the film, made at a budget of Rs 350 crore, has now earned Rs 96.18 crore globally after spending four days at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in leading roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Producers Debunk False Claims of Mosque Explosion Scene In The Film - Read Statement.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

