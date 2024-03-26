Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and the team launched the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer on Tuesday. At the event, producer Jackky Bhagnani spoke about Akshay hurting his leg during the BMCM shoot. Jackky shared, 'Sir hurt his leg while shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Koi dusra actor hota toh bolta, 'Main packup karunga' (Had it been any other actor, he would've said, 'I will pack up'). But he finished the whole film with a broken leg.' Akshay joked, 'Maine apne producer ke aakhon mein aansu dekhe (laughs) (I saw tears in my producer's eyes)'. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on April 10, 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Did This Dialogue of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take a DIG at Film’s Clash With Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan? (Watch Video).

