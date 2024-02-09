Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers have released a BTS video offering a glimpse of the high-octane action film. It showcases the stunts and explosive sequences that audiences can expect on the big screen. Sharing this video clip on social media, the lead actors mentioned in the caption of their joint Instagram post, “It’s time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!” Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar’s Energetic Dance To 'Uncha Lamba Kad' During Film’s Jordan Shooting, Katrina Kaif Reacts (Watch Video).

Watch The BTS Video Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

