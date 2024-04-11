Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in the theatres on Thursday, April 11, and has received mixed responses from the audience. Ahead of the grand theatrical release, the makers of the film hosted a special screening on Wednesday, April 10, which was graced by many B-town celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the screening, has now shared her thoughts regarding the film on her social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a cute picture of her son Viaan posing with the film's lead actor, Tiger Shroff. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, "Bade miyan with my chote miyan. What an action magnum opus! Too entertaining. Superbly done @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @aslisona @manushichillar @alayaf @deepshikadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani Be proud such a hard film to make! @aliabbaszafar take a bow, you made a commercial entertainer." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Twitter Review: Netizens Have Mixed Opinions on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action-Packed Film.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty’s Insta Story Here:

Shilpa Shetty's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)