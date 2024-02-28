The latest track from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, titled "Mast Malang Jhoom," is a lively party anthem featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Nikhita Gandhi, with composition by Vishal Mishra. Akshay and Tiger make a stylish appearance in black and white attire, igniting the dance floor with their dynamic moves. Sonakshi Sinha also joins the duo in the song, adding to its energetic vibe. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song' Mast Malang Jhoom' Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Bring a New Party Track, Full Song To Be Out on THIS Date! (Watch Video).

Watch Mast Malang Jhoom Song Here:

