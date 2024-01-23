A new poster for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action-packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been unveiled, featuring the superstars looking intense with bulletproof shields and guns in their hands. The poster reveals that the teaser drops on January 24 at 10 AM IST. Set for an Eid 2024 release, the film will pit Shroff and Kumar against Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Look Intense in First-look Poster, Teaser To Be Out On January 24, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan New Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)