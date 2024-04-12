Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was released in the theatres on Thursday, April 11. The film also stars Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Just days before the film's release, a viral video featuring producer Jackky Bhagnani and his father, Vashu Bhagnani, made waves on social media. In the clip, Vashu Bhagnani confidently predicted their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, would rake in a staggering Rs 1100 crore at the box office. However, after its first day in theatres, the film's earnings stand at Rs 36.33 crore worldwide. Now, amidst this significant difference, Vashu Bhagnani's earlier video is being widely shared on social media platforms. FYI, the last Bollywood film to achieve such figures was Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Flick Mints Rs 36.33 Crore Worldwide.

Check Out the Video Here:

VIDEO: That's how delusional & clueless most producers & actors are. Before release, Vashu Bhagnani arrogantly claimed that Rs 1100 Crore worldwide for BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN was CONFIRMED. REALITY - Worldwide gross might not even cross Rs 100 Cr. India nett? Under Rs 60 cr.… pic.twitter.com/NVM0lHzll4 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 12, 2024

