Tiger Shroff offered a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse at his latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The video showcases Tiger performing a high-octane action sequence. However, Tiger's excitement for the shot went overboard, as revealed in the caption. According to his post, he kicked the stuntman way too forcefully during the filming. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seems to be faring well at the box office, and this BTS video might further pique the audience's interest. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Turn Buddy-Action Into Migraine-Inducing Boredom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tiger Shroff Shares BMCM's BTS Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

