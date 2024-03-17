Rapper Badshah has once again taken a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh regarding the comeback of the "Blue Eyes" singer. The rapper spoke to the crowd at his concert, addressing Honey Singh’s fans, saying, "Tum bhi aaye hue ho kya yahan? Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hoon tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh kar deta hoon, papa ka comeback hojayega tumhare." (Have you also come here? Give me a pen and paper. I have a gift for you. I'll write some lyrics and give you. Will help in your Papa's comeback.) Check out the video below! Raftaar, Badshah Take A Cryptic Dig at Honey Singh; Former Asks ‘Kiska Comeback Nahi Ho Raha’ .

Check What Badshah said

Badshah replied to Honey Singh Fans 💀 Badshah bhay ab Badmos ho chuke hai 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/bdYxlEnJ2D — Hood Waali Baatcheet (@hood_wali_baat) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)