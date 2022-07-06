In a latest interaction of rapper Badshah with Bobby Friction, Badshah shared about two interesting stories of his life. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him a PS5, even before Sony PlayStation launched it in India. Badshah mentioned that the incident occurred when SRK asked him to do a song and his charges for singing a number. On that moment, Badshah demanded a PlayStation 5 in place of money or any payment. Sony PS5 Restock in India: Reliance Digital & ShopAtSC Sites Crash Due to Overwhelming Demand for Gaming Console.

