Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a stunning presence at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, captivating audiences as a presenter. Wearing a bespoke, shimmery Sabyasachi saree, she turned heads as she confidently walked on stage to unveil the winner under the Film Not In The English Language category. Her presentation video even went viral, sparking praise from fans and followers who lauded her grace and sophistication. Taking home the award for The Zone Of Interest was director Jonathan Glazer, presented by Padukone. BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone Stuns in Backless Sabyasachi Saree As She Gets Ready To Grace the Award Night (View Pic).

Deepika Padukone Presents Award at BAFTAs:

Full video of Deepika Padukone announcing the Film Not in the English Language Award for ‘The Zone of Interest’ on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ✨#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Wl7RqxjWlz — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024

