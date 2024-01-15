2023 was a monumental year for Adah Sharma. Captivating audiences with her powerful performance in Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, she cemented her place as a versatile actress. Now, she's gearing up for another impactful role in Bastar - The Naxal Story, and today, the makers have not only unveiled the film's release date of March 15, 2024, but also dropped its first look poster. Cloaked in camouflage fatigues and clutching a gun, Adah stands amidst the dense jungle in the poster. Bastar – The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma Reunites With The Kerala Story Duo Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen, Commences Shoot (View Pics).

Bastar's Release Date Out:

‘THE KERALA STORY’ TEAM ANNOUNCE ‘BASTAR’ RELEASE DATE… After the #Blockbuster success of #TheKeralaStory, producer #VipulAmrutlalShah and director #SudiptoSen reunite for a new film, titled #Bastar: The Naxal Story… The makers have announced the release date: 15 March 2024…… pic.twitter.com/GwreAabsAb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024

