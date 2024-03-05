Makers have finally dropped the trailer for actress Adah Sharma's upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story on March 5. The actress is ready to captivate audiences with a power-packed performance in this next movie based on Naxalites. Adah Sharma leads the action against the Naxalites who oppose the government and target common people. The actress looks in a really fierce avatar in these films as she vows a Naxal-free Bharat! Bastar is written and directedby Sudipto Sen. Adah Sharma was last seen in the highly controversial The Kerala Story also directed by Sudipto Sen. Bastar – The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma-Starrer to Release in Theatres on March 15, 2024 (See First Look Poster).

Watch Bastar - The Naxal Story Trailer Here:

