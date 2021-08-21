Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta-starrer Bell Bottom hit the big screens in India on August 19. Due to theatres in Maharashtra been shut and only 50 percent capacity rule, the flick could only mint Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. Having said that, day two (August 20) also was not that great for the film as it just minted Rs 2.60 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Bell Bottom now stands at a total of Rs. 5.35 crore.

