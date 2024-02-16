Disha Patani and Mouni Roy continue to set friendship standards high. The gal pals were seen together last evening in the city following their dinner outing. After their date, they were spotted heading towards their respective cars. Mouni exuded glamour in a white t-shirt adorned with the iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S. logo paired with a checkered skirt, while Disha opted for a casual yet chic look in a tank top and shorts. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Dish Out Friendship, Travel and Fashion Goals in These Stunning New Photos From Their Bangkok Vacay!

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

