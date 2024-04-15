Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, close friends since childhood, are frequently seen together at various social events, casual outings and even attending matches. The latest viral picture circulating on the internet captures the duo enjoying a Kolkata Knight Riders’ match. Shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, the pic showcases them flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the camera. Not only do Suhana and Ananya exemplify friendship goals once again, but they also charm hearts with their effortlessly chic looks. IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Arriving In Kolkata With AbRam, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Ahead of KKR's Match Against LSG (Watch Videos).

Glimpses From Kolkata Knight Riders’ Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

