Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 to promote their film Bhediya. Now, after meeting bhiajaan, VD made him try the new Bhediya filter on Instagram and the outcome is super wow. Varun posted a video on IG wherein we get to see Salman turning into a werewolf after trying the filter. Not to miss, Varun’s reaction to it. Bhediya Trailer: Twitterati Praises VFX Works of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Film!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

