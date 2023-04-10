Bholaa, the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, received mixed response from the audience. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead, the film will soon hit Rs 75 crore mark. Its total collection in these 11 days stands at Rs 72.29 crore in India. Bholaa: Here's How Ajay Devgn Replied to a Fan Who Asked About Bholaa 2 Status.

Bholaa Collections

Lack of prominent film/s in the marketplace boosts the biz of #Bholaa in Weekend 2 [₹ 12.31 cr]… Biz on [second] Sun sees a spike thanks to the mass pockets… [Week 2] Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.90 cr, Sun 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 72.29 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa has the advantage of an open… pic.twitter.com/9I8ZkSJAwL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 10, 2023

