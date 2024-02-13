In a recent discussion with Pinkvilla, Director Anees Bazmee dispelled rumours surrounding Akshay Kumar's involvement in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, affirming that Kumar is not part of the project. Bazmee expressed keenness to collaborate with Kumar in the future but cited the lack of a suitable script for their pairing thus far. Additionally, Bazmee disclosed that the initial filming schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is locked in for March 10, although adjustments to the timeline may occur. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan to Horror Franchise; Actor Says, ‘This Diwali Is Going To Be Crackling’ (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar NOT A Part Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

