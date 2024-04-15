As per Pinkvilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises an epic dance showdown! Diwali 2024 will see the return of Vidya Balan (OG Manjulika) alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit in a new instalment of the hit franchise. Exclusive reports reveal a planned dance face-off between the ladies, Vidya and Madhuri. This unique number, featuring a fresh rendition of "Ami Je Tomar", is set to capitalise on their grace and star power. Is Madhuri Dixit Part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actress' Chit-Chat Sesh With Kartik Aaryan at an Event Will Make You Want to See Them Together on Big Screen (Watch Video).

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in "Ami Je Tomar"?

