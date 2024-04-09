Kartik Aaryan is in Kolkata for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot. On April 9, the actor dressed as Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba gave shots at Howrah Bridge. At the crack of dawn, amidst the hustle and bustle of the iconic Howrah Bridge, Kartik emerged in a striking ensemble of black, complete with a flowing kurta, shades, and a bandana, exuding an aura of mystery and style. With a body double in tow, he embarked on a cinematic journey, weaving through the crowded bridge on a motorcycle, capturing the essence of Kolkata's charm. After an hour of intense shooting, the crew ventured into the nearby flower market before setting their sights on the city's other locations, including Laha Bari, Nonapukur Tram Depot, and the legendary Park Street Cemetery. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From First Day Shoot with Monochrome Snap On Insta.

Kartik Aaryan Shoots For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Kolkata

The t2 camera captured Kartik Aaryan, in his 'Rooh Baba' avatar, shooting for Diwali biggie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Howrah Bridge early on Tuesday. Pictures: Pabitra Das@TheAaryanKartik @Bazmee pic.twitter.com/empUzYujVg — t2 (@t2telegraph) April 9, 2024

