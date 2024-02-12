Get ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans, as there's exciting news coming up. Kartik Aaryan, who will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has dropped an exciting announcement on February 12. Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to announce that the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, will be returning to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik took to Instagram to share a remix edit of both versions of the song "Ami Je Tomar" and wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling." The third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is helmed by Aneez Baazme and produced by T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Announced! Kartik Aaryan to Return as Rooh Baba Once Again For Anees Bazmee Directorial; Film to Release on Diwali 2024.

